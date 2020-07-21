Coronavirus: How London, Ont., businesses feel about mask enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to enforcing the new rules around concerning face masks, London’s mayor says the city will be taking an educational approach.

“Not unlike the approach taken by the Middlesex London Health Unit, our first approach is to work towards education,” Mayor Ed Holder said when asked about enforcing the proposed bylaw.

“The reason we have had great compliance and results is because of the kind of education we have taken.”

The bylaw, requiring all people entering any public establishment wear a face mask or face covering, received almost unanimous support from councillors Tuesday night.

London Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie encouraged councillors to support the bylaw to further promote the use of masks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The bylaw really draws in the enforcement power of the City of London bylaw officers,” Mackie said.

London businesses to whom Global News spoke, meanwhile, voiced their support for the bylaw.

“We are happy it’s mandated because then it does not become a question for anyone who comes in,” said Karen Stewart, owner and director of Westland Gallery.

Since reopening, Stewart said, they already had a mandatory masking rule in place to which the majority of people have responded well, but said the new rules around masking takes the burden off of business.

“Since we have been open, I would say 75 per cent of customers have been wearing masks, and now everyone is wearing them,” said Rebecca McIntosh, a sales clerk for Curiosities gift shop.

For those that don’t have a mask, she says they have some free ones to give away.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit made it mandatory for face masks in indoor enclosed public spaces to reduce the coronavirus spread. On Monday, masks also became mandatory on public transit.

Following the weekend, Holder said there was already a noticeable difference in how many people were seen wearing masks after the MLHU order came into effect Saturday.

People and or businesses not following the bylaw can be fined anywhere from $500 to $100,000.

Children under 12, people “who have a medical condition or disability which inhibits their ability to wear a face-covering” and those unable to apply or remove a face covering on their own are exempt from the new rule.

The health unit also says there is “no requirement for anyone to provide proof of exemption.”

Mackie says he does not anticipate people abusing the exemptions, saying that people who refuse to wear masks are often very vocal about their reasoning.

