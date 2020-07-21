Moose Lake, Man., disturbance call leads to homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake, Man., as a homicide.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around midnight Monday, where police say officers found two injured men.

Both men were taken to the nursing station, where police say one died.

On July 20, #rcmpmb responded to a disturbance at a residence in Moose Lake & found 2 injured adult males. The victims were transported to the nursing station where 1 male was pronounced deceased, the other is in stable condition. RCMP are investigating the death as a homicide. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 21, 2020

The other man remains in stable condition.

Police say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Moose Lake RCMP, along with the force’s major crime and forensic identification services, are continuing to investigate.