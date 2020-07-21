Menu

Crime

Moose Lake, Man., disturbance call leads to homicide investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
RCMP Moose Lake detachment.
RCMP Moose Lake detachment. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP say they’re investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake, Man., as a homicide.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around midnight Monday, where police say officers found two injured men.

Read more: Three charged with second-degree murder in Moose Lake homicide

Both men were taken to the nursing station, where police say one died.

The other man remains in stable condition.

Read more: Moose Lake RCMP arrest one, search for another following drug raid

Police say the man’s  death is being investigated as a homicide.

Moose Lake RCMP, along with the force’s major crime and forensic identification services, are continuing to investigate.

