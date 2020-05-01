Menu

Crime

Moose Lake RCMP arrest one, search for another following drug raid

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 8:05 pm
Drugs, weapons, and cash seized by Mounties from a home in Moose Lake.
Drugs, weapons, and cash seized by Mounties from a home in Moose Lake. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say one person is in custody and officers are searching for another suspect in connection to a drug raid in Moose Lake.

Mounties say an ongoing investigation led them to search a home in the community Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Three charged with second-degree murder in Moose Lake homicide

Officers report finding a sawed-off .22 rifle, several other weapons, a small amount of meth and cannabis, prescription drugs, Canadian money and drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She’s facing several weapons related charges as well as resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

READ MORE: RCMP say accused in Moose Lake arson/theft may be in Winnipeg

Meanwhile, RCMP are searching for Skylar Jesse Constant, 27, who allegedly fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP are searching for Skylar Jesse Constant, 27, following a raid of a home in Moose Lake.
RCMP are searching for Skylar Jesse Constant, 27, following a raid of a home in Moose Lake. Manitoba RCMP

Constant is also wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399.

Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
