Moose Lake RCMP arrest one, search for another following drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP say one person is in custody and officers are searching for another suspect in connection to a drug raid in Moose Lake.

Mounties say an ongoing investigation led them to search a home in the community Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m.

Officers report finding a sawed-off .22 rifle, several other weapons, a small amount of meth and cannabis, prescription drugs, Canadian money and drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She’s facing several weapons related charges as well as resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

Meanwhile, RCMP are searching for Skylar Jesse Constant, 27, who allegedly fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are searching for Skylar Jesse Constant, 27, following a raid of a home in Moose Lake. Manitoba RCMP

Constant is also wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399.

1:19 Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says