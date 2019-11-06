Three charged with second-degree murder in Moose Lake homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Lake RCMP have arrested three people in connection with a Nov. 1 murder in the eastern Manitoba community.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was found in a field in the early morning hours and taken to the local nursing station where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested Brendan Mercredi Spence, 26, and charged him with second-degree murder on Sunday.

The next day, Clayton Mercredi, 37, and Errol Mink, 25, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Spence and Mercredi are both from Moose Lake, while Mink is from Easterville.

All three will appear in court in The Pas on Thursday.

Update- Moose Lake #rcmpmb arrest and charge 26yo Brendan Mercredi Spence, 37yo Clayton Mercredi and 25yo Errol Mink with Second Degree Murder in the homicide of a 37yo male in Moose Lake on Nov 1. They will be appearing in court in The Pas on Nov 7. https://t.co/OelMXUWnk6 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 6, 2019

