Three charged with second-degree murder in Moose Lake homicide

Moose Lake RCMP have arrested three people in connection with a Nov. 1 murder in the eastern Manitoba community.
The victim, a 37-year-old man, was found in a field in the early morning hours and taken to the local nursing station where he died of his injuries.
Police arrested Brendan Mercredi Spence, 26, and charged him with second-degree murder on Sunday.
The next day, Clayton Mercredi, 37, and Errol Mink, 25, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Spence and Mercredi are both from Moose Lake, while Mink is from Easterville.
All three will appear in court in The Pas on Thursday.
Rural Manitoba residents say they’ve seen a rise in crime recently
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS