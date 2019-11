Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man found in a field at Mosakahiken Cree Nation (Moose Lake) is being treated as suspicious, say RCMP.

Police said the man, 37, was a victim of assault. He was found hurt in a field around 4:25 a.m. Friday, and taken to the local nursing station, where he died of his injuries.

Moose Lake RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

This morning @ 4:25 am, RCMP received a report of an assault of a 37yo male from Moose Lake. He was located in a field in Moose Lake & was taken to the nursing station where he succumbed to his injuries. #rcmpmb continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 1, 2019

