Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death on Higgins Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating a “suspicious death” in Point Douglas.
Police tape went up around an area on Maple Street and Higgins Avenue and forensics were on scene Wednesday morning.
Const. Jay Murray initially told Global News that the Winnipeg Police Service was conducting an investigation and to expect investigators to be there “for some time.” Later, police said they would be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. about a “suspicious death.”
Police were asking Winnipeggers to avoid the area.
Police could be seen gathered around several items in the area, including a tent and a wagon.
Winnipeg has seen 23 homicides so far this year.
