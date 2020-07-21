Kate Middleton, Prince William release 2 new photos for Prince George’s birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the Royal Family are marking Prince George‘s seventh birthday and have released new photos to celebrate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos Tuesday evening, to mark the young Royal’s birthday.

The future king turns seven on Wednesday.

It’s become a tradition for Kensington Palace to release photos taken by Kate Middleton each year on her children’s birthdays.

Sharing a 📸 taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/GLPBoVsuYZ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2020

The first photo showed the young royal wearing a dark green polo-style shirt, smiling at the camera.

The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Britain’s Prince George, whose seventh birthday is on Wednesday, is seen in this picture taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month and released July 21, 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

In the second photo, Prince George is seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt.

Prince George is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.

0:47 Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids clap for health-care workers Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids clap for health-care workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton have two other children, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis who is two-years-old.

Last month the Royal family released a handful of new images in celebration of Father’s Day and Prince William’s 38th birthday.

Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! 🎂 🎈 pic.twitter.com/9vHLhSvzIr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020

The photos posted to social media showed Prince William, on a swing and lying on the ground surrounded by the children.

The photos were taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk where the family was staying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II also celebrated her 94th birthday in June.

However, the ceremony was scaled-down due to COVID-19 outbreak.