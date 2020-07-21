Menu

Kate Middleton, Prince William release 2 new photos for Prince George’s birthday

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 5:42 pm
Britain's Prince George, whose seventh birthday is on Wednesday, is seen in this picture taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month and released July 21, 2020.
Britain's Prince George, whose seventh birthday is on Wednesday, is seen in this picture taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month and released July 21, 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the Royal Family are marking Prince George‘s seventh birthday and have released new photos to celebrate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos Tuesday evening, to mark the young Royal’s birthday.

The future king turns seven on Wednesday.

Read more: Royal Family releases new photos to mark Father’s Day, Prince William’s birthday

It’s become a tradition for Kensington Palace to release photos taken by Kate Middleton each year on her children’s birthdays.

The first photo showed the young royal wearing a dark green polo-style shirt, smiling at the camera.

The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Britain’s Prince George, whose seventh birthday is on Wednesday, is seen in this picture taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month and released July 21, 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Britain’s Prince George, whose seventh birthday is on Wednesday, is seen in this picture taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month and released July 21, 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

In the second photo, Prince George is seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt.

Prince George is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have two other children, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis who is two-years-old.

Last month the Royal family released a handful of new images in celebration of Father’s Day and Prince William’s 38th birthday.

The photos posted to social media showed Prince William, on a swing and lying on the ground surrounded by the children.

The photos were taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk where the family was staying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Prince Philip turns 99: A new portrait, plus a look back at his royal life

Queen Elizabeth II also celebrated her 94th birthday in June.

However, the ceremony was scaled-down due to COVID-19 outbreak.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Royal FamilyPrince GeorgePrince WilliamKate MiddletonDuke and Duchess of CambridgeKensington PalacePrince George birthdayroyal family photoPrince George birthday photoPrince George photo
