Royal Family releases new photos to mark Father’s Day, Prince William’s birthday

The Royal family is marking Father’s Day, and the Duke of Cambridge’s birthday by releasing a handful of new photos.
A new picture posted to social media on Saturday evening shows the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, on a swing, surrounded by his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess,” the tweet reads.
The photo was taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk where the family has been staying during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, the family tweeted two more photos, thanking the public for the birthday wishes for Prince William.
The images show Prince William smiling as he is tackled by his children.
“Thank you everyone for our very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday today!” the tweet reads.
Prince William — who is second in line to the throne — turned 38 years old Sunday.
And, William is not the only royal to celebrate a birthday amid the pandemic.
Last week, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday with a scaled-down ceremony.
The Queen spent the day enjoying a military ceremony at Windsor Castle, instead of the usual Trooping of the Colours parade.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared two other photos on Sunday to commemorate Father’s Day.
The first picture is of Prince William and his father Prince Charles. The pair have their arms around one another as they smile for the camera.
The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in December 2019, according to the tweet.
The second is a childhood photo of Princess Kate and her father, Michael Middleton.
