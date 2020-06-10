Prince Philip turns 99: A new portrait, plus a look back at his royal life

Send this page to someone via email

Happy birthday, Prince Philip!

The Royal Family released a brand new portrait of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 99th birthday, as the couple continue to hunker down at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo, shared to their official Twitter account on Tuesday, was taken on the castle grounds during a sunny day last week.

It’s the first time the public has seen Prince Philip since he was spotted leaving the hospital in London on Dec. 24 last year. He’d spent four nights in King Edward VII’s Hospital as he battled a “pre-existing condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the day of his birthday, the family shared a few throwback photos of his life with Her Majesty, including a baby photo with Princess Anne and a portrait of Philip in his navy uniform.

🎈🎂Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy birthday! His Royal Highness turns 99 today and will spend the day with The Queen at Windsor. pic.twitter.com/636XWtBAqy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 10, 2020

It’s been an eventful year for the family so far, not in contrast to Prince Philip’s eventful life, from his naval career to his marriage to Her Majesty.

This photo shows Philip, the Prince of Greece, fixing his costume during his school’s production of MacBeth in 1935.

Then Prince Philip of Greece dressed for the Gordonstoun School’s production of ‘MacBeth’ in Scotland in 1935. Getty Images

Prince Philip’s naval career came to an end with the death of his father-in-law, but before that he was a First Lieutenant at 21 and promoted to Commander a decade later. Here, he wore his naval uniform in Malta in 1949.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in naval uniform on a boat in Malta in 1949. Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947.

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, after their marriage, 1947. Getty Images

The newlyweds enjoyed their honeymoon in Hampshire that same year.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, enjoying a walk during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire, in 1947. Getty Images

The Queen, Princess Anne, Prince Philip and Prince Charles stood together in a candid photo in 1951. This happened to be the first colour photo of Anne, too.

Story continues below advertisement

The first colour photograph of Princess Anne, taken in 1951, in the arms of her mother Queen Elizabeth II while her father, Philip Mountbatten, holds her brother Prince Charles. Getty Images

Prince Philip and the Queen waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony during her 1953 coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Her Majesty’s coronation in 1953. Getty Images

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Prince Charles posed for a family photo in 1972.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward and Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 1972. Getty Images

Prince Philip joined newlyweds Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day in 1981.

Story continues below advertisement

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day, sided by Prince Philip. Getty Images

They revisited the location of their honeymoon during their Diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, re-visit Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 20, 2007. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands in Hampshire in November 1947. Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip sat side-by-side at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Prince Philip attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. Getty Images

—

Story continues below advertisement

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca