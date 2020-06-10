Prince Philip turns 99: A new portrait, plus a look back at his royal life

Happy birthday, Prince Philip!
The Royal Family released a brand new portrait of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 99th birthday, as the couple continue to hunker down at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic.
The photo, shared to their official Twitter account on Tuesday, was taken on the castle grounds during a sunny day last week.
It’s the first time the public has seen Prince Philip since he was spotted leaving the hospital in London on Dec. 24 last year. He’d spent four nights in King Edward VII’s Hospital as he battled a “pre-existing condition.”
On the day of his birthday, the family shared a few throwback photos of his life with Her Majesty, including a baby photo with Princess Anne and a portrait of Philip in his navy uniform.
It’s been an eventful year for the family so far, not in contrast to Prince Philip’s eventful life, from his naval career to his marriage to Her Majesty.
This photo shows Philip, the Prince of Greece, fixing his costume during his school’s production of MacBeth in 1935.
Prince Philip’s naval career came to an end with the death of his father-in-law, but before that he was a First Lieutenant at 21 and promoted to Commander a decade later. Here, he wore his naval uniform in Malta in 1949.
The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947.
The newlyweds enjoyed their honeymoon in Hampshire that same year.
The Queen, Princess Anne, Prince Philip and Prince Charles stood together in a candid photo in 1951. This happened to be the first colour photo of Anne, too.
Prince Philip and the Queen waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony during her 1953 coronation.
Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Prince Charles posed for a family photo in 1972.
Prince Philip joined newlyweds Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day in 1981.
They revisited the location of their honeymoon during their Diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.
The Queen and Prince Philip sat side-by-side at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
