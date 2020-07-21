Menu

Crime

Barrie police investigate Minet’s Point bank robbery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 4:19 pm
Officers say anyone with information should contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police are investigating a bank robbery that was reported on Minet’s Point Road on Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., two people entered the bank. Police say one person approached the counter and demanded cash, while the other stayed by the door.

Read more: 4 stunt drivers charged in 5 hours during night shift, Huronia West OPP say

Police say the two suspects then changed spots, with the second going behind the counter to take the cash and put it in his pockets.

Both suspects left in a white, four-door car, police say, adding that the licence plates were later determined to be stolen.

Read more: Huntsville OPP investigate theft of trailer, snow plows valued in the thousands

The first suspect is described as between 18 and 25 years old, with a slim build and wearing a light camo hooded jacket with dark pants, a mask and gloves.

The second suspect is also described as between 18 and 25 years old, with a slim build, and wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, a mask and gloves.

Officers say anyone with information should contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

