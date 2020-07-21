Barrie police investigate Minet’s Point bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are investigating a bank robbery that was reported on Minet’s Point Road on Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., two people entered the bank. Police say one person approached the counter and demanded cash, while the other stayed by the door.

Police say the two suspects then changed spots, with the second going behind the counter to take the cash and put it in his pockets.

Both suspects left in a white, four-door car, police say, adding that the licence plates were later determined to be stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

The first suspect is described as between 18 and 25 years old, with a slim build and wearing a light camo hooded jacket with dark pants, a mask and gloves.

The second suspect is also described as between 18 and 25 years old, with a slim build, and wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants, a mask and gloves.

Officers say anyone with information should contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.