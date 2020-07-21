Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Huntsville OPP investigate theft of trailer, snow plows valued in the thousands

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:36 pm
Huntsville OPP are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of snow plows and a trailer.
Huntsville OPP are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of snow plows and a trailer.

Huntsville OPP are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of snow plows and a trailer.

Sometime Saturday evening, police say a $4,500 black trailer was stolen from a business on Bickley County Drive in Huntsville.

Read more: Several charged in mass theft, break-in investigation across Muskoka, Simcoe County, GTA

Officers say the black trailer is 16 feet, with both a rear and side beaver tail ramp.

At about 8:30 p.m., snow plows and equipment were stolen from a Howland Drive business, where suspects entered the shop and loaded the stolen items onto the trailer that was taken from the business on Bickley County Road, according to police.

Read more: Huntsville OPP investigating theft of camper trailer

More than $30,000 of snowplows and equipment were stolen, including a stainless steel Boss plow, a set of stainless steel plow wings, two sets of hydraulics and a Boss sander.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.

Huntsville, Huntsville OPP, Huntsville news, Huntsville theft, Boss snow plow theft, Huntsville snow plow theft, Huntsville trailer theft
