Crime

Huntsville OPP investigating theft of camper trailer

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 5:54 pm
According to police, the theft occurred from a property on Lone Pine Drive in Huntsville.
According to police, the theft occurred from a property on Lone Pine Drive in Huntsville. Police handout

Huntsville OPP say they’re investigating the theft of a camper trailer.

According to police, the theft occurred from a property on Lone Pine Drive in Huntsville.

It’s believed the trailer was stolen on Oct. 31, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

