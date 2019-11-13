Huntsville OPP investigating theft of camper trailer

Send this page to someone via email

Huntsville OPP say they’re investigating the theft of a camper trailer.

According to police, the theft occurred from a property on Lone Pine Drive in Huntsville.

It’s believed the trailer was stolen on Oct. 31, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

