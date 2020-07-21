Menu

Traffic

4 stunt drivers charged in 5 hours during night shift, Huronia West OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:01 pm
In all incidents, police say the vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days and that the drivers' licences were immediately suspended for seven days. OPP / Twitter

Four stunt drivers were charged in five hours during a night shift that began on Monday evening, Huronia West OPP say.

At 8:58 p.m., police say an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 in Springwater, Ont., and charged a woman for travelling 131 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Read more: Barrie man charged with speeding, stunt-driving in Innisfil: police

About 15 minutes later, an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach for travelling 168 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

Then, at 12:44 a.m., another officer stopped a vehicle on Sunnidale Road South in Wasaga Beach and charged a woman for travelling 128 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Read more: 2 charged for stunt driving in separate Innisfil, Bradford incidents: South Simcoe police

Two hours later, the same officer stopped a motorcycle on County Road 10 in Clearview, Ont., and charged a man for driving 146 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

In all incidents, police say the vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days and that the drivers’ licences were immediately suspended for seven days.

