Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

B.C. care home at centre of COVID-19 outbreak was also target of hoax

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 1:08 pm
Family of B.C. Coronavirus care home victim speak out
Sandra Cairns, resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre, has become one of the first British Columbians to lose her life to COVID-19.

One person has been arrested for making a hoax call in early March to the B.C. care home that was the site of the first COVID-19 community outbreak in Canada.

The Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver was home to the first of the 8,796 Canadians who have, to date, lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

In those early days, when staff were still learning about the virus and scrambling to change their way of working, they received a phone call.

In a release, staff say the call “appeared to originate from health authorities” but do not provide any more details about what the person said. However, the call “deeply alarmed” the staff and the facility say it took “immediate action” out of concern for the safety of the residents.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. seniors’ home hardest hit by COVID-19 starts post-pandemic recovery plan

They learned the next day the call was a hoax but according to staff, “a great deal of harm had already been done to our capacity to provide the high standard of care for which LVCC has come to be known.”

The contents of the call have since become evidence in an ongoing RCMP investigation and one person has now been arrested. Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for more details.

“Our LVCC family can rest a little easier now in that knowledge,” care home staff said in a release.

At Lynn Valley, 20 residents died from the virus.

As of May 4, the facility is now COVID-19 free.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDNorth VancouverCoronavirus BCNorth Vancouver RCMPlynn valley care centreCOVID-19 HoaxCOVID-19 hoax phone callLynn Valley Care home North Vancouver
Flyers
More weekly flyers