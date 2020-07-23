The best, little-known summer staycation spots in Manitoba – according to us

Send this page to someone via email

This is the summer of staying at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore your own backyard.

Manitoba has a beauty that few people who drive the TransCanada Highway ever see. And we’re going to share some of our favourite, more out-of-the-way spots.

We will add to our map regularly as Global News and CJOB’s hosts and personalities weigh in. But for now, here’s our first eight places that we suggest you check out, courtesy of our web team.

The calm bay at Star Lake – Star Lake doesn’t get nearly the attention that nearby Falcon and West Hawk Lakes get, but with a tidy maintained beach, lots of dock space and warm waters, the smaller Star Lake is perfect for families. There’s a bay in the northwest part of the lake where the waters are calmer and are perfect for learning how to waterski. Annishinaabe Whispering Giant monument at Winnipeg Beach: Part of a series of statues erected across North America by sculptor Peter ‘Wolf’ Toth, the 35-foot-tall wooden face of an Anishinaabe man stands watch over the Winnipeg Beach Provincial Park in tribute to Manitoba’s Indigenous people. The Swinging Bridge in Souris, Man. is the longest swinging pedestrian bridge in Canada, and getting across can take some bravery — especially once it gets rocking back and forth when you’re right in the middle of it. The Lakeview Trail at Birds Hill Park – Slightly longer than seven kilometers, the Lakeview Trail at Birds Hill Park is just the right length for an afternoon stroll. There’s a terrific variety of scenery as the path takes you along beaches, into private, wooded areas, and to the top of some hills. It’s also the only paved trail at Birds Hill Park, so it’s suitable for bikes, longboards, roller blades, or strollers. Tubing in the Pinawa Channel – Grab some tubes or floaty devices and some friends and spend a few leisurely hours floating down the Pinawa Channel. The scenery is beautiful and remote, and it’s a relaxing experience for both the young and young at heart. Garbage Hill: Winnipeg’s high point in more ways than one, the former landfill officially known as Westview Park has become a local landmark. It’s the bustling home to joggers, cyclists, and dog-walkers in the summer, and a toboggan-rider’s paradise in winter. The Spirit Sands desert – This may be this province’s most unique geographic feature — did you know there’s a desert in Manitoba roughly an hour-and-a-half from Winnipeg? Just a short drive from Spruce Woods Provincial Park and Kiche Manitou campground, taking a trip through the Spirit Sands is a must do. The rusted out boat in Churchill – That’s the Ithaca Shipwreck, which ran aground in 1960 and has been sitting east of Churchill ever since. While most come for the polar bears, the shipwreck is just as fascinating and shouldn’t be missed if you’re in the area.

