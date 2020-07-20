Menu

Canada

Provincial government spending $2M for Ontario Place drive-in space, events

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2020 3:29 pm
Lisa MacLeod said the investment will help bring Ontario's multi-billion dollar arts and entertainment industry back to life after months of dormancy.
Lisa MacLeod said the investment will help bring Ontario's multi-billion dollar arts and entertainment industry back to life after months of dormancy. Global News

TORONTO — The provincial government says it’s investing $2 million for socially distanced summer activities at Ontario Place, which will include a drive-in version of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, says the initiative will help Ontario communities reconnect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will go towards concert performances, comedy shows and movie screenings at a drive-in space.

Read more: Toronto launches drive-in entertainment plan including screenings, concerts

MacLeod said the investment will help bring Ontario’s multi-billion dollar arts and entertainment industry back to life after months of dormancy.

However, she warns that the province is still in the midst of a pandemic and staff will enforce social distancing rules throughout the events.

The events at Ontario Place will start in late July with a foreign film festival and end in mid September with nine days for TIFF.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
