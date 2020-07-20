Menu

Health

There are now 5 active cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 12:32 pm
How families remember: Evelina Upshaw, lost to COVID-19
Evelina Upshaw died on May 8 at the Northwood manor care home in Halifax, N.S. She was 94.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick continued its upward trajectory on Monday as the province reported one additional case of COVID-19.

According to the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard, there are now five active cases in the province.

Read more: New Brunswick reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, now 4 active cases in the province

The new case involves an individual between 20 and 29 in the Fredericton area.

Health officials say the individual is a close contact of a recently confirmed travel-related case. The individual is self-isolating

There have been 170 confirmed cases of the virus in New Brunswick; 163 people have recovered and two people have died.

Coronavirus: New Brunswick considering opening borders to neighbouring Quebec communities
Coronavirus: New Brunswick considering opening borders to neighbouring Quebec communities

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of the virus.

The province conducted 275 tests on Sunday, bringing its total number of tests to 49,083.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick COVID-19COVID-19 updateNew Brunswick coronavirusJennifer Russell
