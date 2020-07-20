Menu

Canada

Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by truck in Montreal’s north end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 12:05 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown in this file photo.
A Montreal Police badge is shown in this file photo. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A 56-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a truck while cycling Monday morning in Ahuntsic.

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Louvain Street.

The truck was heading east and hit the cyclist while turning south on Christophe-Colomb, according to police.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries but police are awaiting more details about her condition.

The 63-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was not harmed.

Police say the intersection is closed to traffic and investigation is underway.

