Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by truck in Montreal’s north end

A 56-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a truck while cycling Monday morning in Ahuntsic.
Montreal police say the collision occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Louvain Street.
The truck was heading east and hit the cyclist while turning south on Christophe-Colomb, according to police.
Trending Stories
The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries but police are awaiting more details about her condition.
The 63-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was not harmed.
Police say the intersection is closed to traffic and investigation is underway.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments