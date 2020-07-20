No new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex, 2 new cases in Huron-Perth

Send this page to someone via email

No new coronavirus cases were reported Monday by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The region’s cumulative number of cases remains unchanged at 646, of which 576 have been resolved — one more than the day before.

Fifty-seven people have also died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. No new deaths have been reported in the region since June 12.

Health officials reported two cases and three recoveries on Sunday and two cases on Saturday.

This leaves 13 known active cases in the region.

At least 597 confirmed cases have been reported in London, while 23 have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, six cases each have been reported in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, while one case each has been reported in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 0.85 per day as of Monday. Looking back 14 days to July 6, the average is 1.2.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent as of the week of July 5, according to the health unit’s most recent available data.

That’s down from an 8.2 per cent peak in late March when tests weren’t as readily available to the public.

London and Middlesex’s cumulative incident rate stands at around 127 cases per 100,000 people, according to the health unit. Ontario’s rate is 251 cases per 100,000.

Assessment centre visits have remained steady in London, averaging around 300 visits per day over the last week.

Overall, the two centres, located at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena, have seen some 39,200 people and swabbed more than 34,100.

Starting Monday, masks are required on buses and in vehicles for hire in London and Middlesex in accordance with a Section 22 order issued early last week by MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The order also applies to certain high-risk businesses like nail and hair salons.

It’s separate from the instruction Mackie issued on Friday through the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that mandates masks in all indoor enclosed public spaces.

That mandate came into effect Saturday.

City hall is also looking to implement its own temporary mask bylaw. A draft bylaw will be brought before councillors on Monday during a special meeting of the strategic priorities and policy committee, which includes every member of city council.

People in their 20s remain the largest age group to see cases, making up 135 of the region’s cases, or about 21 per cent. Nearly half of those cases are linked to contact with a confirmed case.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

People in their 80s make up at least 84 cases, or about 16 per cent, due in large part to outbreaks at seniors’ facilities. The health unit says of the cases involving this age group, 84 per cent are linked to outbreaks.

At least 26 outbreaks have occurred in the region, including 21 at long-term care and retirement homes. All outbreaks have been resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 181 cases and 37 deaths have been attributed to seniors’ facilities. However, the homes account for fewer cases now than compared to the peak of the pandemic in April and May.

According to the health unit, one of the cases reported over the weekend involved a long-term care home staff member. The case did not prompt an outbreak declaration, however.

According to local hospitals, few people, if any, have been hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday.

London Health Sciences Centre hasn’t reported a tally of patients since June 10, saying it will only do so if the number goes above five.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meanwhile, reported no COVID-19 patients in its facilities.

At least 112 people have had to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the region, including 31 who needed intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 135 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

The total number of cases now stands at 37,739, which includes a death toll of 2,752.

There are 33,513 cases marked as resolved, with 106 such cases reported Monday.

There have now been multiple days in a row where new cases have outpaced newly resolved cases.

The number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all rose in Monday’s report.

The Ministry of Health says it was able to complete more than 20,000 tests for the novel coronavirus in the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Monday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH.)

The region’s cumulative case count remains at 91, of which 80 have been resolved and five have died — a tally that has not changed since July 3.

Health officials reported three new cases on Sunday and one new case on Saturday. Three of the weekend cases were reported in St. Thomas while one was in Bayham. Two other cases remain active in Woodstock.

Further details about the new cases were not immediately available.

Overall, St. Thomas has seen the largest number of cases with 21, followed by Woodstock with 17.

SWPH says 13,329 tests had been administered as of Monday, with 240 pending results.

The region’s test positivity rate remains at 0.7 per cent.

No outbreaks are active in the region. Three have been declared, with all resolved. Ten cases linked to the three outbreaks were reported.

Huron and Perth

Two new cases were reported Monday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

Story continues below advertisement

It brings the region’s total case count to 61, or which 53 have been resolved and five have died, a tally that has not changed since late April.

The two new cases were reported in Perth and Huron counties.

Three cases now remain active in the region. The other case is also in Perth.

No update was provided over the weekend. No change was reported Friday.

According to HPPH, 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford during the pandemic, while 16 cases have been reported in Perth County and 15 in Huron County.

St. Marys has reported four cases and one death.

The health unit says the four Stratford deaths are linked to an outbreak that occurred at Greenwood Court. The outbreak was resolved in May.

Nine outbreaks in total have been declared during the pandemic. All have since been resolved, most recently on June 1.

People in their 60s make up the largest age group of cases with 16, followed by people in their 50s with 12 cases and people in their 30s with nine.

Story continues below advertisement

No hospitalizations have been reported since April.

At least 10,780 people had been tested as of Friday.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health reported late Sunday.

It brings the region’s total case count to 290, of which 260 have been resolved and 25 have died — a tally that has not changed since early June.

Health officials reported one new case late Saturday.

There are now five active cases in the region, according to the health unit.

The region will be among those allowed to move into Stage 3 as of this Friday, government sources have told Global News.

No cases have been hospitalized at Bluewater Health. The hospital reported no COVID-19 patients in its care on Monday. It hasn’t seen any cases since June 14.

In total, 58 people have been reported hospitalized in Lambton County for the virus, according to the health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, 15,152 test results have been received, with 1.9 per cent coming back positive.

— With files from the Canadian Press