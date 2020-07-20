August Alsina drops song ‘Entanglements’ after Jada Pinkett Smith admits to dalliance

WARNING: This post contains explicit language.

August Alsina has released his song titled Entanglements featuring Rick Ross after Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she was romantically involved with him.

Earlier this month, Pinkett Smith, 48, said she was reluctantly discussing recent comments made by Alsina, 27, because of the public speculation they provoked.

“I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said during an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with her husband Will Smith.

In his new song, Alsina reveals more details about his “entanglement” with Pinkett Smith.

“Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship, but you’re still f—in’ with me,” Alsina sings. “Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets. Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me.”

Pinkett Smith said what started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago became a “different kind of entanglement” at a time when she and Smith thought their marriage was over.

Alsina spoke publicly about being involved with Pinkett Smith at the beginning of July, saying he received Smith’s “blessing” for the relationship.

In his new song, Alsina makes reference to an unnamed jealous man.

“I’ma pull up when he dip / He’s always think me and you f—in’/ If he see me, he gon’ trip,” Alsina sings in one verse.

0:48 Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith confirm her August Alsina involvement Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith confirm her August Alsina involvement

In another verse, Ross raps, “Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questionin’ my willpower/ Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid.”

Ross makes references to Pinkett Smith’s appearance in Matrix: Reloaded, rapping, “Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it.”

He also hints at Pinkett Smith’s previous relationship with the late Tupac Shakur on the track, rapping, “Still I gotta get around, favourite artist was 2Pac.”

During her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with her husband, Pinkett Smith said that she was going through a “difficult time” with Smith after meeting Alsina.

“I was done with your a–. I was done with you,” Smith said while laughing.

“We broke up,” Pinkett Smith added.

Smith said they decided that they were going to “separate for a period of time” and they were both going to figure out how to make themselves happy.

“And then what did you do, Jada?” Smith asked.

“I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said.

She continued: “One thing I want to clear up that was swirling around in the press was you kind of giving permission. The only person that can give permission in that certain circumstance is myself. But what August was probably trying to communicate … I think he wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker.”

“I think you need to say clearly what happened. You and I decided we were going to take our space, and what happened?” Smith said to Pinkett Smith.

“Yeah, and then I got into an entanglement with August; that’s what I said,” Pinkett Smith said to her husband.

“An entanglement? A relationship,” Smith said, telling her to be more specific, alluding to the Facebook Watch show’s dedication to candid discussion.

“It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of herself,” she said. “And luckily enough, you and I were going through a process of healing in a much different manner. I would definitely say we did everything possible to get away from each other only to realize that that wasn’t possible.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: August Alsina (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET).

Alsina, 27, sat down with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee during the promotional run for his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy and shared details of his relationship with Pinkett Smith, 48.

In his interview with Yee, Alsina wanted to clear his name when it came to allegations about the relationship.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question …” he said around the 16:30 mark of the interview.

“Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me,” he continued.

“I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) … They are beautiful people,” Alsina added.

The Kissin’ on My Tattoos singer said he met Pinkett Smith when her son Jaden Smith introduced them in 2015. He said he went on a family trip with them to Hawaii in 2016 and also attended the BET Awards with her in 2017.

He said their relationship was not a secret from the Smith family and that he sat down with Smith, 51, who allegedly gave him his “blessing,” suggesting Smith and Pinkett Smith are in an open relationship.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership, that they have spoken on several times, not involving romanticism,” Alsina said. “He gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to (the relationship), I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” Alsina continued. “And I really loved a person. I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. So I know that I am completely blessed.”

