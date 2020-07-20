Ready for a day trip? Here is what attractions are open in and around Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 limiting the amount of travel southern Albertans are taking part in, smaller day trips have become a popular option to get out of the house.

Fort Whoop-Up opened at the beginning of July, with a slightly different take than previous years. Instead of self-guided tours, they are offering interpreter-led visits.

Tours involve one staff member and up to 10 visitors, who pay a $10 admission.

Darren Martins, executive director of Fort Whoop-Up and the Galt Museum, said this provides a more immersive experience.

“We’re providing a much more intimate experience and one where there’s a relationship that’s built between the group and the interpreter,” he said.

Unlike Fort Whoop-Up, the Fort Museum of the North West Mounted Police in Fort MacLeod, Alta., is only doing self-led tours of the facility.

“Tours are not going on right now just because the group sizes and the social distancing in our galleries are a little bit too difficult,” said executive director Sandy Davis.

Tate Matson, a sergeant for the fort’s traditional musical ride, said they’ve had to adapt the performance this year.

“The ride’s been challenging to say the least,” he admitted. “We’ve had to figure out some new movement to stay [six] feet away from each other, so it’s definitely been challenging there.”

Lower attendance due to COVID-19 means they sometimes perform without an audience — something that doesn’t bother Matson.

“I’ve got a brand-new horse to ride so it’s really good practice for them,” he said.

Other educational museums and attractions currently open in Lethbridge include:

Around southern Alberta, some attractions currently open include:

According to their websites, the following places are not currently open:

“Southern Alberta, and Canada in general, has a lot of unique, beautiful places that people all over the world come for their holidays,” said Davis.

“It’s nice to let people know what is in their own backyard.” Tweet This