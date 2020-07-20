Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Stage 3 Ontario: Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough reopening

By Greg Davis Global News
The Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough is reopening beginning July 25. It was closed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough is reopening beginning July 25. It was closed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Canoe Museum

Visitors to the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough can expect new safety protocols when it reopens this Saturday.

The museum, located on Monaghan Road, closed on April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doors are reopening this Saturday, July 25. The museum will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

Read more: Ground contaminated at site for new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough

“When visitors walk through our doors, they will still be greeted by our stunning array of canoes and kayaks, the rushing waterfall, and sounds of nature — just as they have always been, although they will notice the new protocols we have put in place to help keep our community safe,” stated Carolyn Hyslop, the museum’s executive director.

Story continues below advertisement

The new protocols include:

Trending Stories
  • Requiring all visitors, volunteers, and staff to wear a face mask or covering in the museum’s galleries and store.
  • Requiring hand sanitization upon entrance to the museum and hand sanitization stations throughout the museum.
  • Limiting visitor capacity and staggering entrances to the galleries to promote physical distancing.
  • Defined visitor route through the museum’s galleries with reminders for physical distancing.
  • No cash — contactless forms of payment will be used at the admissions desk and store.
  • Enhanced and increased cleaning schedule.

“After months of social isolation, we know people are craving new experiences and opportunities to safely engage and connect,” said Hyslop.

“We have reimagined how we offer these experiences and are looking forward to sharing the history and stories of Canada by canoe with visitors once again. We’re ready when you are!”

Story continues below advertisement

A virtual tour remains available on the museum’s website.

All additional events, programs, and workshops remain cancelled for the remainder of summer.

Plans by the Canadian Canoe Museum to begin construction of a new facility at the Liftlock hit a snag
Plans by the Canadian Canoe Museum to begin construction of a new facility at the Liftlock hit a snag
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canoecanadian canoe museumStage 3Canoe MuseumCanoesPeterborough museumPeterborough Canoe MuseumStage 3 PeterboroughStage 3 Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers