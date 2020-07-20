Stage 3 Ontario: Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Visitors to the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough can expect new safety protocols when it reopens this Saturday.

The museum, located on Monaghan Road, closed on April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doors are reopening this Saturday, July 25. The museum will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

“When visitors walk through our doors, they will still be greeted by our stunning array of canoes and kayaks, the rushing waterfall, and sounds of nature — just as they have always been, although they will notice the new protocols we have put in place to help keep our community safe,” stated Carolyn Hyslop, the museum’s executive director.

The new protocols include:

Requiring all visitors, volunteers, and staff to wear a face mask or covering in the museum’s galleries and store.

Requiring hand sanitization upon entrance to the museum and hand sanitization stations throughout the museum.

Limiting visitor capacity and staggering entrances to the galleries to promote physical distancing.

Defined visitor route through the museum’s galleries with reminders for physical distancing.

No cash — contactless forms of payment will be used at the admissions desk and store.

Enhanced and increased cleaning schedule.

“After months of social isolation, we know people are craving new experiences and opportunities to safely engage and connect,” said Hyslop.

“We have reimagined how we offer these experiences and are looking forward to sharing the history and stories of Canada by canoe with visitors once again. We’re ready when you are!”

A virtual tour remains available on the museum’s website.

All additional events, programs, and workshops remain cancelled for the remainder of summer.

