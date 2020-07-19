Humboldt Broncos assistant coach charged by RCMP: league

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Toneff, an assistant coach of the Humboldt Broncos, has been suspended by the team after being charged by the RCMP, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The statement, posted to Twitter on Sunday, states the Board of Humboldt Broncos “acknowledges that Curtis has been charged by the RCMP” and that Toneff will have no further association with the team until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says Toneff will be appearing in court in the near future and that the board will not comment further.

The RCMP have not responded to a request confirming whether Toneff was charged or clarifying with what he was charged.

Toneff joined the team ahead of the 2019-2020 season.