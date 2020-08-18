Suspended assistant coach may rejoin team: Humboldt Broncos

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Toneff may resume his coaching duties with the Humboldt Broncos’ defence following a matter that was settled in court earlier this week.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team announced on July 19 that the 27-year-old assistant coach had been suspended.

In an email on July 20, RCMP confirmed Toneff was charged with assault on June 2 for an incident that happened on May 24. His provincial court date was scheduled to take place on Monday.

“The Humboldt Broncos organization has been informed by Mr. Toneff, the Crown prosecutor’s office, and Mr. Toneff’s legal counsel has concluded the charges against Curtis Toneff and agreed to a stay of proceedings,” read a Broncos statement on Monday.

“As a result, Curtis may resume his duties that he previously held with the Humboldt Broncos. As this is a private matter, the Humboldt Broncos staff or board members will have no further comment.”

Toneff joined the SJHL team as an assistant coach ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He came from a prior position as general manager and head coach of the Nanaimo Buccaneers in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

—With files from Nathaniel Dove

