Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Suspended assistant coach may rejoin team: Humboldt Broncos

By Thomas Piller Global News
The Humboldt Broncos say Curtis Toneff may resume the duties he previously held with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team.
The Humboldt Broncos say Curtis Toneff may resume the duties he previously held with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team. Facebook

Curtis Toneff may resume his coaching duties with the Humboldt Broncos’ defence following a matter that was settled in court earlier this week.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team announced on July 19 that the 27-year-old assistant coach had been suspended.

Read more: Coronavirus — SJHL teams practice patience during waiting game for 2020-21 season

In an email on July 20, RCMP confirmed Toneff was charged with assault on June 2 for an incident that happened on May 24. His provincial court date was scheduled to take place on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Humboldt Broncos organization has been informed by Mr. Toneff, the Crown prosecutor’s office, and Mr. Toneff’s legal counsel has concluded the charges against Curtis Toneff and agreed to a stay of proceedings,” read a Broncos statement on Monday.

“As a result, Curtis may resume his duties that he previously held with the Humboldt Broncos. As this is a private matter, the Humboldt Broncos staff or board members will have no further comment.”

Once a Bronco, always a Bronco
Once a Bronco, always a Bronco

Toneff joined the SJHL team as an assistant coach ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He came from a prior position as general manager and head coach of the Nanaimo Buccaneers in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

—With files from Nathaniel Dove

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeySaskatoon SportsRegina SportsHumboldt BroncosSJHLSaskatchewan Junior Hockey LeagueSuspensionAssistant CoachCurtis Toneff
Flyers
More weekly flyers