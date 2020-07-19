Man charged in north Edmonton stabbing incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man is facing a number of charges connected to a violent incident in north Edmonton Saturday morning.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the area of 151 Avenue and 93 Street after it was reported a man threw an object at a home’s window and then allegedly tried to stab the homeowner after a confrontation. The homeowner did not sustain serious injuries.

The suspect fled down the street, while reportedly vandalizing parked vehicles, police said. The suspect then stabbed a man who was on his front lawn, according to police. The 45-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled down the street and assaulted a third man, who was taking photos of the incident with his phone. The man was able to get away without injury.

The suspect fled on his skateboard.

Police said officers found the suspect around 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of 87 Street and 146 Avenue and chased him on foot. A Taser was used on the suspect, who police said was being combative with officers.

Jared Graham Cyre has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, seven counts of mischief under $5,000, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Police said Cyre allegedly tried to set a vehicle on fire before the incidents. He has been charged with attempted arson in connection to that incident.