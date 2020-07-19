Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old Abbotsford police officer is in critical condition, after being assaulted while off-duty in Nelson, B.C., on Thursday.

It happened on Baker Street, where Nelson police say they believe a man was “causing a disturbance” in the roadway.

“The victim approached him and a physical altercation occurred,” said Nelson police in a media release.

“The victim … suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition.”

Nelson police say they arrested a 26-year-old man.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) confirmed the victim was one of its members but is not releasing his name.

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr took to Twitter to address the incident.

“Our #AbbyPD family is incredibly saddened & we are supporting our member’s family & each other during this difficult time,” wrote Serr.

“We truly appreciate the support.”

The department also issued a media release thanking first responders and others who had helped the officer.

“The Abbotsford Police Department would like to pass on a heartfelt thank you to all medical staff and civilians who stepped up to assist our officer,” is said.

Nelson police and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.