Judge expected to deliver Oscar Arfmann verdict Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A verdict is expected Thursday in the trial of Oscar Arfmann, the man accused of killing Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson in a 2017 shooting.

The Alberta native was accused of fatally shooting Davidson in the back and the neck on Nov. 6, 2017 during a dramatic shootout, in what Crown described as an “ambush.”

Arfmann was arrested in a stolen black Ford Mustang with a rifle and ammunition inside. Crown alleges Davidson, a 24-year veteran, was responding to a call about that same stolen Mustang when he was shot by Arfmann.

Over the course of the trial earlier this year, the court has heard from several witnesses who identified Arfmann at the scene of the shooting, but none who actually saw him pull the trigger.

Crown defended witnesses’ reliability in its closing arguments, calling them honest and credible people who did not embellish or become tainted from media coverage, and saying minor differences in their recollection shows they didn’t collude on their testimony.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Closing arguments in Oscar Arfmann trial wrap Closing arguments in Oscar Arfmann trial wrap

Defence had countered there was no evidence linking the accused to Davidson or any member of the Abbotsford police.

It further argued the witnesses were tainted by media reports, and that the “hole in the doughnut” of Crown’s case was testimony and evidence that provided suspicion, but not proof.

Arfmann did not testify during the trial, and no evidence was presented in his defence.

READ MORE: Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing Abbotsford police officer

Defence argued their client’s mental health was an issue, despite Crown arguing Arfmann had already been deemed fit for trial.

At the time of Arfmann’s arrest, his family said he had been struggling with mental health issues.

If found guilty, no sentencing hearing will be necessary in Arfmann’s case, as a first-degree murder conviction automatically delivers a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Witness testimony

The court has previously heard that Arfmann was arrested driving a stolen black Ford Mustang the day of the shooting.

Const. Shawn Alton, the APD officer that rammed the Mustang prior to Arfmann’s arrest, testified that he saw the stock of a rifle inside the suspect vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Siefert, a witness whose dash cam caught video played in the trial, previously told the court he’d heard gunshots in the area. The video depicts what Crown says is Arfmann holding a rifle.

1:50 Final arguments begin in trial of Oscar Arfmann Final arguments begin in trial of Oscar Arfmann

Another witness, Corey Thomas, managed the Abbotsford car dealership Arfmann is accused of stealing the Mustang from.

Thomas told the court he’d seen the Mustang from across the street the day of the shooting, and boxed it in with his pickup truck.

He testified that when he and his boss confronted Arfmann, the accused replied, “I’ll show you what I have in store for the police,” and shot the truck twice before fleeing.

Arfmann did end up briefly taking the stand earlier in the trial, when an officer escorting Arfmann out of the prisoner’s box testified he heard the accused dispute a witness’s testimony on what the shooting suspect was wearing at the time.

During the “voir dire” process, Crown and defence argued over whether Arfmann had said “what a dangerous f–k I must be” or “it sure as f–k wasn’t me.”

Ultimately, Madam Justice Carol Ross threw out Arfmann’s statement, calling the evidence “inadmissible.”

Fallen officer remembered

Davidson’s murder shocked the Abbotsford Police Department and the community at large, leading to an outpouring of support for the police.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.K. native’s funeral drew thousands of people to the streets of the city, where a police motorcycle squad and pipe band led a procession to Abbotsford Centre.

2:36 Fallen officer celebration of life Fallen officer celebration of life

The celebration of life saw thousands more first responders, friends and family members — many from the U.S. and U.K. — pay their respects.

Coverage of the procession and memorial were watched by viewers throughout the country and around the world who were affected by the fallen officer’s death.

A plaque was unveiled bearing Davidson’s name at Abbotsford’s Wall of Heroes one year after his death.

The APD embarked on fundraising efforts for the Davidson family. Officers have also embarked on the Cops for Cancer bicycle ride fundraiser in honour of Davidson, who was a regular participant.

—With files from Rumina Daya, Simon Little, Jon Azpiri and Amy Judd