Saskatchewan reports 5 new coronavirus cases, 12 in hospital

Saskatchewan reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 943.

Four of the new COVID-19 cases are in central Saskatchewan, and one case is in Saskatoon.

Health officials have removed three cases from the total case count. The cases were previously reported as positive on July 11 but they have since been updated to negative results.

One more person has recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 799.

Active cases in the province climbed slightly to 129 – 56 are in central Saskatchewan, 44 are in the south, 14 are in Saskatoon, seven are in Regina, four are in the north, and four cases are in the far north.

Twelve people are in the hospital, nine of whom are receiving inpatient care (five in Saskatoon, three in the south, and one in the north). Three people are in the ICU, two in Saskatoon and one in the south.

Fifteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

131 people are 19 and under

325 people are 20 to 39

297 are 40 to 59

162 people are 60 to 79

28 people are 80 and over

Females make up 52 per cent of the cases, males 48 per cent.

Officials said 516 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 183 are travel-related, 165 have no known exposure and 79 are under investigation by public health.

There are 58 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 81,624 tests so far for the virus, up 1,295 from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.