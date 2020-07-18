Quebec becomes first province to make masks mandatory in enclosed public places

Send this page to someone via email

Starting today, Quebec becomes the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public places.

The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, comes into force as tens of thousands of Quebecers begin the traditional two-week construction holiday.

Businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules and are subject to fines of between $400 and $6,000 if their customers are caught violating the directive.

READ MORE: Quebec will not close bars as Legault says recent rise in coronavirus cases due to private gatherings

Some Quebecers have joined protests against the new edict, arguing the government shouldn’t have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren’t deeply affected by COVID-19.

But Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, has responded by stating all Quebecers should get in the habit of wearing masks to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall.

Quebec has seen a slight resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent days, which Premier François Legault has said is due, in part, to house parties.