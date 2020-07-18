Ontario reports 166 new coronavirus cases marking highest increase in over a week

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 166 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 37,440.

It’s the highest single-day increase since July 9 when 170 cases were reported.

“While a slight uptick over the past few days, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Forty-seven cases were from Toronto, 47 from Windsor-Essex, 19 from Ottawa, and 13 from Peel Region.

Two new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,748.

A total of 33,294 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 88.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 29,000 additional tests have been processed, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 1,839,332.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 105 (down by three), with 33 in intensive care (up by three) and 22 on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

17,332 people are male

19,827 people are female

1,944 people are 19 and under

11,224 people are 20 to 39

11,318 people are 40 to 59

6,949 people are 60 to 79

5,998 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,841 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of two. There are currently 17 outbreaks in long-term care homes, a decrease of one.

There are 39 active cases among long-term care residents and 63 among staff.

