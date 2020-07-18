Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek teen wanted in shooting in Edmonton’s Glenora neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Dawson Steinhauer is wanted on warrants for assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of unauthorized firearm, discharge firearm with intent, careless use of firearm, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, possession contrary to order, driving while prohibited, uttering threats, breach of probation order, and breach of conditions.
Dawson Steinhauer is wanted on warrants for assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of unauthorized firearm, discharge firearm with intent, careless use of firearm, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, possession contrary to order, driving while prohibited, uttering threats, breach of probation order, and breach of conditions. Supplied by EPS

Edmonton police are asking for tips as they look for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with an altercation in the neighbourhood of Glenora that resulted in someone firing a gun.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, an altercation took place in an alley in the area of 131 Street and Stony Plain Road, police said in a news release.

Police said they were told that during the altercation, someone reportedly fired a rifle “towards a group of people all known to him.”

Dawson Steinhauer is now wanted by police in connection with the shooting. He is wanted on warrants for assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, possession contrary to order, driving while prohibited, uttering threats, breach of a probation order, and breach of conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe Steinhauer may be in Edmonton, Saddle Lake or on the Enoch Cree Nation.

He is six-foot-one and 197 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said he also has a scar on his left forearm.

“He was last seen driving a blue SUV, possibly a Ford, east on Stony Plain Road in the area of 131 Street,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said anyone who sees Steinhauer is advised not to approach him.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton shootingEnoch Cree NationSaddle LakeGlenora ShootingSuspect wanted in Edmonton shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers