Police seek teen wanted in shooting in Edmonton’s Glenora neighbourhood

Edmonton police are asking for tips as they look for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with an altercation in the neighbourhood of Glenora that resulted in someone firing a gun.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, an altercation took place in an alley in the area of 131 Street and Stony Plain Road, police said in a news release.

Police said they were told that during the altercation, someone reportedly fired a rifle “towards a group of people all known to him.”

Dawson Steinhauer is now wanted by police in connection with the shooting. He is wanted on warrants for assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, possession contrary to order, driving while prohibited, uttering threats, breach of a probation order, and breach of conditions.

Police believe Steinhauer may be in Edmonton, Saddle Lake or on the Enoch Cree Nation.

He is six-foot-one and 197 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said he also has a scar on his left forearm.

“He was last seen driving a blue SUV, possibly a Ford, east on Stony Plain Road in the area of 131 Street,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said anyone who sees Steinhauer is advised not to approach him.