Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man in critical condition after being rescued from water near Toronto’s Hanlan’s Point Beach

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 9:24 pm
The Toronto Police Marine Unit off of Queens Quay West.
The Toronto Police Marine Unit off of Queens Quay West. Global News

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the water near Hanlan’s Point Beach in downtown Toronto, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area, located on the west side of the Toronto Islands, just after 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

Toronto police said the man was unresponsive and brought to the beach where CPR was attempted.

The man was brought back to the mainland, but police said he didn’t have vital signs.

Trending Stories

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto ParamedicsWater Safetytoronto beachesToronto Police Marine UnitToronto drowningHanlan's PointHanlan's Point BeachHanlan's Point Beach TorontoToronto water safety
Flyers
More weekly flyers