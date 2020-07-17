Man in critical condition after being rescued from water near Toronto’s Hanlan’s Point Beach

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the water near Hanlan’s Point Beach in downtown Toronto, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area, located on the west side of the Toronto Islands, just after 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
Toronto police said the man was unresponsive and brought to the beach where CPR was attempted.
The man was brought back to the mainland, but police said he didn’t have vital signs.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
