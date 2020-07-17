Menu

Features

Restoring vintage golf cars a passion project for Alberta man: ‘The grand total now is around 84’

By Kevin Karius Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 9:01 pm
Restoring vintage golf cars a passion project for Alberta man
WATCH ABOVE: If you like golf history, take the time to drive out to the Legends Golf Course, just northeast of Edmonton. That is where you will find the best collection of vintage golf cars in the world. As Kevin Karius explains, the cars have been wonderfully restored and it's almost like you've travelled back in time.

If you’re wondering where to find the best collection of vintage golf cars in the world, it’s just northeast of Edmonton at the Legends Golf and Country Club.

Ron Lyons has amassed an impressive stable of cars from the period 1949 to 1969.

The cars have been wonderfully restored and it’s almost like you’ve travelled back in time.

“The grand total now is around 84,” says Lyons, who finds most of his cars online via sites like eBay or Craigslist. But, he will go just about anywhere to find an old car.

“I drove as far as Maine once. 9,950 kilometers,” Lyons said.

Many of them don’t look like much when Lyons brings them back to what he calls “the boneyard.”

The restoration process takes a couple of months for each car and Lyons proudly puts them on display at the Golf Car Museum at the Legends Golf and Country Club.

Lyons likes the history of classic golf cars so much, he even wrote a 300 page book about it.

He also sold one of his cars to movie studio Fox Searchlight Pictures, with the car appearing in the Academy Award-winning film The Shape of Water.

Watch the video above for more on his impressive display.

