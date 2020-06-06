B.C. duo creating ‘modern performance’ putters made of wood

Send this page to someone via email

Joel Luyt’s new home contained a treasure that set the Langley, B.C. man on a whole new business venture.

Luyt, along with friend and now business partner Mark Wilson, were cleaning out the garage when they came across an old golf bag which had an interesting item — a wooden head putter.

It was clear it was just a show piece, rather than a performance putter. It was bound for the garbage, but Wilson had a different idea and wanted to give the putter a try.

He loved the feel and he sold Luyt on it. Now one year later, the pair are set to officially launch Greenwood Golf.

“There are a few companies out there that make wooden decorative putters,” said Luyt. “But we will be the first to market and manufacture a performance wooden walnut putter.”

It’s a regular steel shaft with leather handle, but the putter head is one solid piece of walnut wood.

“The wood… it absorbs the hit,” said Luyt. “It just gives you such a sensitive feel when you’re putting.”

All golf clubs were traditionally made with wood, but now modern golfers tend to use equipment that is made out of a variety of metals.

The duo said they have put the putter to the test, recruiting Luyt’s old college golf coach Herman Wiebe, who has been in the golf industry 45 years.

He was reluctant to give it a try, but it’s now the only putter he uses — and he said he doesn’t need it as often.

“I probably have taken out about four to five putts a game,” Wiebe said.

A new product from a company out of B.C. uses wood instead of metal in its golf putter. Global News

The pair have done a soft launch with friends and family, but word of mouth has them selling to golfers across Canada, and they just recently shipped a large order to California.

The official launch, though, comes at the PGA Merchandise Show next year in Orlando, Florida.