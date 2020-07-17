Health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure at businesses in Winnipeg, Brandon

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are warning about the potential for COVID-19 exposures at several Winnipeg businesses and one in Brandon.

In a bulletin posted online late Friday, the province listed businesses they say a person who has since tested positive for the virus attended while symptomatic between July 8 and 11.

The businesses include:

Dollarama at 1516 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 3 and 6 p.m. July 8;

Walmart at 1576 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 5 and 6 p.m. July 8;

Smitty’s at 1512 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 8 and 9 p.m. July 8;

Tim Hortons at 3965 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. July 10;

Safeway/Starbucks at 921 18th St. N. in Brandon between 10:30 and 11 a.m. July 11

The province said the risk to the public is low, but public health is sharing the information to make sure people are aware and know to seek testing should symptoms develop.

Anyone who visited the businesses during the times listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and get tested if symptoms develop, the province says.

An online screening tool is available at the province’s website and more information on testing is available by calling Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

