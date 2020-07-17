Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to hold unexpected news conference on coronavirus on Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 3:50 pm
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at St. Paul’s NICU
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at St. Paul's NICU

B.C. health officials are holding an unexpected news conference on the province’s response to the coronavirus on Friday.

Global News will stream the 3 p.m. PT briefing live here on our website, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: COVID-19 confirmed at St. Paul’s Hospital NICU

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to address an outbreak of COVID-19 at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Trending Stories

Details of the outbreak, including number of cases and whether it involves infants, patients or staff remain unclear.

Read more: 27 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Kelowna, B.C., exposures

Henry is also expected to speak to the  exposures in Kelowna that have now been linked to at least 27 cases.

COVID-19 has also been confirmed at BC Hydro’s Site C dam in Fort St. John.

As of Thursday, B.C. had recorded 3,170 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths.

