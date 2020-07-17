B.C. health officials to hold unexpected news conference on coronavirus on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are holding an unexpected news conference on the province’s response to the coronavirus on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to address an outbreak of COVID-19 at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Details of the outbreak, including number of cases and whether it involves infants, patients or staff remain unclear.

Henry is also expected to speak to the exposures in Kelowna that have now been linked to at least 27 cases.

COVID-19 has also been confirmed at BC Hydro’s Site C dam in Fort St. John.

As of Thursday, B.C. had recorded 3,170 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths.