Kelowna, B.C., man facing charges after two cars stolen

An Okanagan man is facing several criminal charges for auto theft.

Lenny James Lipscombe, 21, arrested on July 9 after two vehicles were stolen in separate incidents, Kelowna RCMP said on Friday.

The charges include possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation, breach of release and two counts of breach of probation.

The first vehicle, an Acura Integra, was stolen June 18 from the 700 block of Saucier Avenue.

Lipscombe is alleged to have been spotted driving the Acura later that day, police said, but officers made no attempt to stop the car because it was being driven in a dangerous manner. It was later recovered in the Peachland area.

The second vehicle, a white Honda Civic, was stolen on July 7 from the 700 block of Yorkville Street, and was spotted two days later by officers on Rutland Road South.

Police monitored the stolen car with the help of an RCMP plane as it was driven in a dangerous manner along Pooley Road, police said. It was eventually found abandoned in an orchard.

Officers flooded the area, police said, and Lipscombe was eventually found and arrested.

Online records show multiple court appearances for Lipscombe. His next appearance is set for July 30.

