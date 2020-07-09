Menu

Crime

Man busted in rural Manitoba municipality with cocaine, weapons, stolen car: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 5:22 pm
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP.
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP. RCMP Manitoba
A 24-year-old man is in custody facing a long list of drug and weapons charges after an arrest by RCMP in the Rural Municipality of Dauphin on July 2.
Police said the man, Josiah Jayden Yury, was arrested during the search of a rural property, where a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the city of Dauphin was discovered.
Officers also found and seized ammunition, bear spray, cannabis, and around 30 grams of cocaine.
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP. RCMP Manitoba
Yury has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing packaging materials used to traffic a controlled substance, possessing property obtained by crime, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of failing to comply.

The bust was a joint effort by Dauphin RCMP and the Mounties’ Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team, which focuses on “intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crime, and serious, prolific offenders,” police said.The investigation continues.

