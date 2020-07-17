Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Humber River Hospital to manage Toronto long-term care home amid coronavirus outbreak

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 1:53 pm
According to the facility's website, there have been 29 COVID-19 deaths among residents.
According to the facility's website, there have been 29 COVID-19 deaths among residents.

The provincial government has ordered Humber River Hospital to manage a Toronto long-term care home in a bid to help contain a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

In a statement released Friday morning, officials said Villa Colombo, located in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, has been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19 “despite receiving support and advice from Humber River Hospital for weeks.”

The hospital will be managing the home alongside staff at Villa Colombo.

Read more: 111 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, 9 deaths; total cases at 37,274

“I am confident that the talented staff at Humber River Hospital and Villa Colombo will work together to combat COVID-19,” Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In an update posted on Villa Colombo’s website Wednesday, the facility said there were a total of 17 active cases among residents inside the home and three in hospital. Six staff members were infected with the virus, all of whom were in isolation.

There have been a total of 29 COVID-19-related deaths at the facility, according to the update.

Global News reached out to Villa Colombo management for comment but they did not respond by the time of publication.

Most regions of Ontario enter in Stage 3 Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic
