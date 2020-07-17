No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, and as of Friday, only two active cases of the virus remain according to the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 491 Nova Scotia tests on July 16 and is operating 24-hours.

The province said there are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 59,124 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active COVID-19 cases.

There are currently no individuals in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand and two cases are now resolved.

Health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 at noon.

The briefing will be livestreamed on our website.