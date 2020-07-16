Menu

Education

Nova Scotia plans full return to classrooms this fall

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
N.S. parents call for government transparency in school reopening plan
A group of parents in Nova Scotia say the provincial government has failed to “put children and their right to education” at the centre of their pandemic response. As Graeme Benjamin reports, over 100 parents have signed a petition calling for change.

Nova Scotia’s education minister says the province is planning to reopen public schools at normal capacity and with a full curriculum this fall.

However, Zach Churchill said Thursday if there’s a resurgence of COVID-19, class capacity will be cut by anywhere from 50 per cent to full school closures.

Read more: Nova Scotia parents call for more transparency in government’s back-to-school plan

He said his department consulted the teachers’ union and experts on children’s health and surveyed 28,000 parents and students before making the decision.

Full details of the return plan are expected next Wednesday.

The minister says the plan is for 100 per cent capacity with full curriculums and assessments, though he remains wary of a second wave of the pandemic.

Advocates call for an early ‘window’ into Nova Scotia’s plan for schools
Advocates call for an early ‘window’ into Nova Scotia’s plan for schools

He also says orders have been placed for protective gear for staff and sufficient supplies of sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
