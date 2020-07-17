Menu

Economy

Finance minister expected to reveal changes to COVID-19 wage subsidy program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2020 10:32 am
Canada’s fiscal snapshot: One-on-one with Finance Minister Bill Morneau
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau joins Dawna Friesen from Ottawa to discuss the country’s fiscal and economic snapshot following Wednesday's announcement that Canada will see the deficit soar to $343 billion this year.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will outline today how the federal government is reshaping its emergency wage-subsidy program that has been extended to the end of the year.

The program is the heart of the Liberals’ promise to help Canadians get back to work, even if has to be at a slower pace, as the pandemic wanes.

Read more: One quarter of Canada’s small businesses report staff refusing to return to work, survey suggests

Morneau’s fiscal update last week boosted the budget for the program to $82.3 billion from $45 billion in a sign of impending changes.

He has scheduled a news conference this afternoon at a restaurant in Toronto to make the announcement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teased Thursday.

Read more: Wage subsidy to be extended to December, Trudeau says

The government has been under pressure to ease eligibility rules, specifically around the requirement of a 30 per cent drop in revenues, so more companies under that cut-off can qualify.

The most recent federal figures for the program show the government has given almost $20.4 billion in payroll help to about 262,200 companies.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
