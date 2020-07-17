Menu

Canada

Delay in Quebec murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2020 10:25 am
Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham arrives for a detention review at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in Montreal, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham arrives for a detention review at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in Montreal, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a judge’s decision to halt a murder case because of excessive delay, even though the accused man was long ago deported from Canada.

The ruling on Friday is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice.

In 2017, a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham should not face trial for the alleged killing of his wife due to the nearly 60-month delay between his 2012 arrest and the start of proceedings.

READ MORE: Quebec murder suspect deported to Sri Lanka after trial delays set him free

In its landmark Jordan decision, the Supreme Court set a 30-month limit between the laying of charges and the conclusion of a trial for superior court cases.

Thanabalasingham was deported to his native Sri Lanka following his release, but arguments about halting the case continued to play out in the Canadian courts.

Last October the Quebec Court of Appeal said the Crown had not proven any errors in the trial judge’s decision to stay the murder charge.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
