Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion: report

New information about the shooting incident on Sunday morning involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has surfaced after the Savage rapper revealed she was shot in the foot.

It was originally reported that Megan Thee Stallion was taken to the hospital after she suffered a glass wound to her foot on Sunday. She was also with Lanez at the time of his arrest on a concealed weapon charge.

On Wednesday the Girls in the Hood rapper wanted to “set the record straight” and revealed that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

New reports allege that the crime against Megan The Stallion was committed by Canadian rapper Lanez, from Brampton, Ont.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” Page Six reported. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

TMZ reports that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, opened fire in their chauffeur-driven SUV and shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot twice after an argument broke out in the vehicle and the rapper and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, said they wanted to get out of the vehicle.

The outlet also reports that witnesses are not co-operating with the police, which will make it difficult for Lanez to be charged with anything other than carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

If Lanez is eventually charged for the shooting, the outlet reports that he will claim it was an “accidental shooting,” according to their sources.

TMZ also reported that cellphone video of the shooting exists and law enforcement will examine the footage.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Page Six that any footage of the shooting would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” the spokesperson added.

The police have requested more information about the shooting incident via a press release.

“On July 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Hollywood Division Officers responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Rd for a, ‘Shots Fired Investigation,'” the press release said. “Witnesses provided a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle. While responding to the location, Officers observed a vehicle matching the description that was provided to them.

“A traffic stop was conducted, and multiple individuals were detained. Subsequent to their investigation, Officers arrested Daystar Peterson,(who is also known as Tory Lanez), was charged with 25400(A)1 PC-Concealed Firearm in Vehicle.

“He was booked at Hollywood Jail (Booking No. 5970446) and bonded out later in the day. One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.”

The Broke In a Minute rapper posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m., according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

Both rappers appeared in a video at Kylie Jenner’s home on the night of the arrest.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion said she is expected to make a full recovery after being shot multiple times.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.

“I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The 25-year-old rapper did not identify who fired the shots that injured her.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eyeopener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Lanez has not publicly commented on his arrest or the shooting.

