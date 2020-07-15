Megan Thee Stallion reveals she’s recovering from gunshot wounds: ‘I’m incredibly grateful to be alive’

Send this page to someone via email

Megan Thee Stallion issued a statement to clarify the events that took place on Sunday and revealed that she was shot “as a result of a crime that was committed against” her.

She was in the car with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and an unidentified female when he was arrested for having a concealed weapon in the vehicle.

Officers had received reports that Lanez was present when shots were fired outside a house in the Hollywood Hills but Megan Thee Stallion wanted to “set the record straight.”

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” the Girls in the Hood rapper wrote.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Previous reports stated that Megan Thee Stallion was taken to the hospital after she received injuries from a glass wound to her foot.

The 25-year-old rapper did not identify who fired the shots that injured her.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eyeopener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she wrote.

Lanez, from Brampton, Ont., was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers around 4:40 a.m. near a house in the Hollywood Hills. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle and was booked into the Hollywood jail.

The Broke In a Minute rapper posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m., according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

TMZ reports that law enforcement recovered four shell casings from outside the home.

Both rappers appeared in a video at Kylie Jenner’s home on the night of the arrest.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

Lanez has not publicly commented on his arrest.

