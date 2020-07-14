Canadian rapper Tory Lanez arrested on gun charge, passenger Megan Thee Stallion hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested early Sunday on a concealed weapon charge.

The rapper, from Brampton, Ont., was arrested around 4:40 a.m. near a house in the Hollywood Hills by Los Angeles Police Department officers. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle and was booked into the Hollywood Jail, according to Variety.

The Broke In a Minute rapper posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m., according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

According to reports, the police showed up after a house party altercation turned violent.

Megan Thee Stallion was reported to be at the party and was taken to the hospital after she had received injuries from a glass wound to her foot. She was with Tory Lanez at the time of his arrest.

TMZ reports that law enforcement recovered four shell casings from outside the home.

Both rappers appeared in a video at Kylie Jenner’s home on the night of the arrest.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have not commented publicly on the arrest as of this writing.

