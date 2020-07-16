Woman escapes after being forcibly confined, assaulted in Regina home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two women have been arrested and charged after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly forcibly confined in a house in Regina for a day.

Regina police say the incident started Monday, July 6 at 9 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Elphinstone Street. The victim went with an acquaintance to the house of a third person known to them both, officials say.

There, police say the victim was attacked, tied up and assaulted several times throughout the night. Police say she was also robbed of personal possessions and a vehicle, and the assailants allegedly told the victim they would take her child “in an attempt to manipulate her.”

Regina police say the woman was able to escape from the basement when she was left alone the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the victim sustained visible physical injuries in addition to the “emotional trauma of the experience.”

Read more: Winnipeg police helicopter tracks suspects following home invasion targeting legal grow op

Amanda Rae Twardy, 32, and Shanette P. Bigknife, 36, both of Regina, have since been jointly charged with forcible confinement, robbery with violence and extortion.

Both accused made their first appearance in court on Thursday.

Police say this was not a random occurrence, and that the two accused and the victim know each other.

2:10 Man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in connection with several incidents beginning in 2015 Man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in connection with several incidents beginning in 2015