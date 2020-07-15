Regina police deem death of 18-month-old boy homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A criminal investigation conducted by Regina police now confirms an 18-month-old boy’s death last month was a homicide.

Officers were called to assist EMS with an injured boy in the 3200 block of Arens Road East on the morning of June 10. The child was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators announce on June 12 that they considered the death suspicious.

On Wednesday, police said its now an ongoing homicide investigation.

This marks the eighth homicide of 2020 in the city.

