Crime

Regina police deem death of 18-month-old boy homicide

By Thomas Piller Global News
The Regina Police Service says investigation has led to the confirmation that the death of a boy, 1, was homicide.
The Regina Police Service says investigation has led to the confirmation that the death of a boy, 1, was homicide. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A criminal investigation conducted by Regina police now confirms an 18-month-old boy’s death last month was a homicide.

Officers were called to assist EMS with an injured boy in the 3200 block of Arens Road East on the morning of June 10. The child was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Read more: Police investigate death of 18-month-old boy in Regina’s east end, consider it suspicious

Investigators announce on June 12 that they considered the death suspicious.

On Wednesday, police said its now an ongoing homicide investigation.

This marks the eighth homicide of 2020 in the city.

