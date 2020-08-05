Regina mother charged with manslaughter in death of 18-month-old son: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a Regina mother, 24, with manslaughter in the death of her 18-month-old son – the city’s eighth homicide of 2020.

Officers were called to assist EMS with an injured toddler in the 3200 block of Arens Road East on the morning of June 10.

The child was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service deemed the boys death a homicide on July 15.

Chelsea Rae Whitby was arrested about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg on Aug. 4.

She will make her first court appearance on Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m.