Police investigate death of 18-month-old boy in Regina’s east end

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating the death of an 18-month-old-boy with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police say they responded to a call to the 3200 block of Arens Road East on Wednesday at about 10:15 a.m. to assist emergency responders regarding an injured child.

The child was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Circumstances around the boy’s death are still being investigated, police say. No further details are being provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

